Overview

Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Klemeyer works at Aesthetic and Family Podiatry Center PA in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.