Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Klemeyer works at
Locations
1
Aesthetic and Family Podiatry Center PA5575 MARQUESAS CIR, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 379-8292
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had an appt. with Dr. Klemeyer, I thought she was extremely professional and did exactly what I thought she would do as a new patient. My toenails are a wreck due to diabetes. She cut them and sent them in for testing (probably fungus). I asked her if they could come back from that (she was very honest and said most likely not). I believe too many people have an opinion that they go to the Dr. then they can fix it. FYI I have read up on a lot of toe nail fungus and it can be fixed / treated through medication which is extremely hard on the liver and kidneys. IMO lasers are a waste of time and money.
About Dr. Lisa Klemeyer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255439352
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Klemeyer works at
