Overview

Dr. Lisa King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.