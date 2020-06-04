Overview

Dr. Lisa Kenney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Kenney works at Suburban Rheumatology & Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Tonawanda, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.