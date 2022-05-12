Overview

Dr. Lisa Kellogg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Kellogg works at The Well of Health in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Portland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.