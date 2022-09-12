Overview

Dr. Lisa Karres, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karres works at MSA Family Medicine in Newark, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.