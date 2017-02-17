Dr. Lisa Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Kao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Facey Medical Foundation - Burbank191 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (661) 222-2622
Facey Medical Group-Burbank2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (855) 723-3005
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Sencillamente maravillosa. No solo es una excelente profesional sino también una persona con una alta calidad humana. Mi bebé no podría estar en mejores manos.
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UMDNJ Rw Johnson Hospital
- UMDNJ-RWJUH
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kao speaks Spanish.
