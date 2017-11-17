Overview

Dr. Lisa Kaepernick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kaepernick works at Bellingham OB/GYN Associates PS in Bellingham, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.