Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD
Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Super knowledgeable Doctor! Very professional and very attentive
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Mass General Hospital
- Faulkner Hospital Ma
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
