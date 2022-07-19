See All Radiation Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kachnic works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Super knowledgeable Doctor! Very professional and very attentive
    Rima Burd — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Kachnic, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962493874
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass General Hospital
    • Faulkner Hospital Ma
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kachnic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kachnic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kachnic works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kachnic’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kachnic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kachnic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kachnic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kachnic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

