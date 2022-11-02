Dr. Lisa June, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. June is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa June, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa June, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. June works at
Locations
-
1
Joint Endeavors Rheumatology127 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 890-3899
-
2
Joint Endeavors145 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 890-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. June?
Excellent Doctor. I have RA and fibro. You get much better treatment and much faster replies from this office than other doctor offices Offices
About Dr. Lisa June, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689749798
Education & Certifications
- Univ of New Mexico
- Univ of Cincinnati
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Univ Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. June has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. June accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. June has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. June works at
Dr. June has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. June on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. June. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. June.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. June, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. June appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.