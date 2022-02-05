Overview

Dr. Lisa Jukes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Jukes works at Modern Woman's Health in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.