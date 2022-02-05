See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Lake Hills, TX
Dr. Lisa Jukes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (75)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Jukes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Jukes works at Modern Woman's Health in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lisa M Jukes MD PA
    5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste B101, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 329-5806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2022
    Dr Jukes and her office staff really care about each patient. They take the time to get to know each patients concerns and needs. Short wait time and excellent explanation of procedures, diagnosis and prognosis.
    PamPE — Feb 05, 2022
    Dr. Jukes' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Jukes

    About Dr. Lisa Jukes, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912913666
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Jukes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jukes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jukes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jukes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jukes works at Modern Woman's Health in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jukes’s profile.

    Dr. Jukes has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jukes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Jukes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jukes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jukes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jukes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

