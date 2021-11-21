Dr. Joson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Joson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Joson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2001 Timberloch Pl, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (832) 304-5450
-
2
Cornerstone Psychiatry Associates P.A.14340 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste 160, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (281) 580-8086
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joson?
10 STARS WITHOUT HESITATION !! Dr Joson is the best Psychiatrist you will find. She is not only knowledgeable in her medical field but also has wisdom. She uses science-backed methods and is continuously up-to-date on the latest research. She does not give up on difficult cases (like mine). Dr. Joson goes ABOVE AND BEYOND for her patients, and I can truly say I’m privileged to have met her.
About Dr. Lisa Joson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588711543
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Joson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.