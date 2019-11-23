Overview

Dr. Lisa Joseph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Summit Health in Randolph, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.