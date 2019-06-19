Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD
Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-3720
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
Dekalb Medical Physicians Group - Neurology Specialists of Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 450, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7555
Atlanta Neurology993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste F120, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-3720
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Complex and long term conditions discovered and then properly treated by Dr Johnston, after others did not take the time to listen thoroughly or would be dismissive. Amazingly, she took the TIME to gather information, assess, test appropriately. Forever grateful!!
About Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
