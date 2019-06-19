Overview

Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Johnston works at Atlanta Family Neurology / Atlanta Child Neurology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.