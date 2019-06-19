See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Johnston works at Atlanta Family Neurology / Atlanta Child Neurology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-3720
  2. 2
    Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit
    2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-1000
  3. 3
    Dekalb Medical Physicians Group - Neurology Specialists of Decatur
    2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 450, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-7555
  4. 4
    Atlanta Neurology
    993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste F120, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-3720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 19, 2019
    Complex and long term conditions discovered and then properly treated by Dr Johnston, after others did not take the time to listen thoroughly or would be dismissive. Amazingly, she took the TIME to gather information, assess, test appropriately. Forever grateful!!
    Toughcase in DULUTH, GA — Jun 19, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033293535
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

