Dr. Lisa Jackson-Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Jackson-Moore works at UNC OB/GYN at Panther Creek in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.