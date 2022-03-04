Dr. Lisa Jaacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Jaacks, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Jaacks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Jaacks works at
Locations
HCA Florida West Women's Health - Davis Hwy8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1 Fl 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 494-4600
Eugie5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my consult with Dr Jaacks and I was thoroughly impressed! I’m a very difficult patient as I’ve had numerous surgeries and cancer, I’ve got scar tissue etc to be concerned with. I came to her as she was highly recommended for her ability to do reconstructive surgeries on pelvic , bladder etc as well as an OB/GYN dr. My case is complicated due to having a hysterectomy years ago and lack of Estrogen and now turning 60! Because of previous breast cancer I could not take estrogen. I’ve been going through chronic bladder infections and now a prolapsed bladder so she talked at length with me going over all details of a plan for me! I feel very confident in her ability to help me and she put me at ease going forward with surgery and prescribed the lowest dose of topical and lotion estrogen replacements so I will get benefit from them to strengthen my internal tissues and skin and overall estrogen loss issues!
About Dr. Lisa Jaacks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida At Pensacola
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Creighton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaacks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaacks has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaacks speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.