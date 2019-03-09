Overview

Dr. Lisa Imundo, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Greenwich Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Imundo works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.