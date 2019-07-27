Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.
Dr. Hwang works at
Locations
Mcauley Internal Medicine Assoc North105 Braunlich Dr Ste 450, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-7720
Caring Hands Pediatrics300 Cedar Ridge Dr Ste 309, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 921-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and professional doctor
About Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235221821
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Mercy
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang works at
Dr. Hwang speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
