Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.

Dr. Hwang works at Mcauley Internal Medicine Assoc North in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcauley Internal Medicine Assoc North
    105 Braunlich Dr Ste 450, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 369-7720
  2. 2
    Caring Hands Pediatrics
    300 Cedar Ridge Dr Ste 309, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 921-2345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2019
    Very nice and professional doctor
    — Jul 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1235221821
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UPMC Mercy
    Medical Education
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hwang works at Mcauley Internal Medicine Assoc North in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hwang’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

