Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Hutton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Pediatric Associates1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hutton?
About Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003805839
Education & Certifications
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutton works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.