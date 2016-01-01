See All Pediatricians in Abington, PA
Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Hutton works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abington Pediatric Associates
    1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003805839
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Medical Education
  • Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Hutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hutton works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hutton’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

