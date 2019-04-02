Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunsicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Hunsicker works at
Locations
-
1
Revalla Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics7750 S Broadway Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 821-3854
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunsicker did a beautiful job on my nipple sparing direct-to-implant breast reconstruction surgery. She is a fabulous specialist who treated me like I was her only patient, answering all my questions thoroughly and patiently. Her office staff and OR team are extremely personable and professional. Dr. Hunsicker’s holistic approach to healthcare and well being enabled me to go home the evening of surgery; unbelievable! I highly recommend Dr Hunsicker and direct-to-implant surgery! GRLFGHT!
About Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447253893
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch|Utmb
- Colorado Health Sciences Center Department of General Surgery, Denver Colorado|University Of Colorado
- University of Texas at Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunsicker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunsicker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunsicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunsicker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunsicker.
