Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Hunsicker works at Revalla Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.