Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD

Obesity Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Hudgins works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Endocrinology Laboratory
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-6972
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD

    • Obesity Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982666798
    Education & Certifications

    • Rockefeller University
    • Bronx Municipal Hospial center
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudgins works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hudgins’s profile.

    Dr. Hudgins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudgins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

