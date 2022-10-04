Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Locations
1
Cares Surgi Center LLC240 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 846-3300
2
St Peters University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
New Jersey Podiatric Physicians & Surgeons Group LLC294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 846-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough positive things about Dr. Hopkins. I had my first mammogram and it detected an abnormality so I had to make an appt with a breast specialist and I’m so glad I made the appt with her. She explained all of the images from the mammograms and ultrasound I had and explained why she was recommending a biopsy and what the test was going to involve. I asked a million questions and she was patient and answered every one. Her bedside manner is incredible, and although I was lucky and everything was fine, I felt confident moving forward with her if I had needed any follow up care. She is really amazing!!
About Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1144347675
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
