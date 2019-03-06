See All Dermatologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Lisa Hochman, MD

Dermatology
5 (24)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Hochman, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Hochman works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group
    290 Madison Ave Ste 9 Bldg 5, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lumecca IPL  Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2019
    Dr. Hochman is truly wonderful! I have seen her many times, for several medical issues over 7 years. She is warm, patient, attentive, reassuring and clarifies any concerns I may have. I never feel rushed, even if I have a lot of questions. The nursing staff are professional and the front office staff are friendly, upbeat, & very helpful in scheduling. The office is always clean and bright. Even if I'm going in for something that's not-so-pleasant seeing Dr. Hochman is always a good experience!
    NHR — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Hochman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992799134
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hochman works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hochman’s profile.

    Dr. Hochman has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

