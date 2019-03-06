Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Hochman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hochman, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group290 Madison Ave Ste 9 Bldg 5, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hochman is truly wonderful! I have seen her many times, for several medical issues over 7 years. She is warm, patient, attentive, reassuring and clarifies any concerns I may have. I never feel rushed, even if I have a lot of questions. The nursing staff are professional and the front office staff are friendly, upbeat, & very helpful in scheduling. The office is always clean and bright. Even if I’m going in for something that’s not-so-pleasant seeing Dr. Hochman is always a good experience!
About Dr. Lisa Hochman, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St Barnabas Med Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Dermatology
