Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hitchins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD is a Dermatologist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Dermatology Center of Northwest Houston10720 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 256-2000
Dermatology Center of Northwest Houston17110 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (254) 724-2364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hitchins treated me for several problems during the pandemic. She did a very good job of treating me, while figuring out how to maintain good safety protocols.
About Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740285360
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hitchins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitchins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hitchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hitchins has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hitchins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitchins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitchins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hitchins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hitchins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.