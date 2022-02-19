Dr. Lisa Hilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hilton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Dr. Hilton is an amazing , caring and thorough physician. She was excellent with communicating with us about my husbands diagnosis and helped to seek out the best physicians to help treat his cancer she found. I highly recommend her!
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Hilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hilton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilton has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.