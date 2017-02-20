Overview

Dr. Lisa Higa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Higa works at Gastroenterology Associates of the East Bay in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.