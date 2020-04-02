Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrygers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.
Locations
-
1
Medical Eye Specialists PC300 N Willson Ave Ste 1003, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-1245
-
2
Belgrade Office205 W Main St, Belgrade, MT 59714 Directions (406) 587-1245
-
3
Livingston Office422 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047 Directions (406) 587-1245
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always upbeat and friendly. Did my cataract surgery expertly. Great improvement in vision. Can see better now than in the past 30 years. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205824448
Education & Certifications
- Univ Az
- Boise Va Affrs
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
