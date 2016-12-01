Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
DoctorMom MD Pediatrics712 Sw Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 426-0757
Dr. Lisa J. Herrin120 Ne Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 426-0757
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love this doctor! She will answer all of your questions and is very loving and patient. The nurse in the back office is very helpful and great as well.
About Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366535445
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrin speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrin.
