Overview

Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Herrin works at Doctor Mom Md Pediatrics in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.