Dr. Lisa Helmick, DO
Dr. Lisa Helmick, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Associated OB/GYN2525 S Telegraph Rd Ste 201, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 338-0100
Associated Obstetric/Gynecology7210 N Main St Ste 210, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-2800
An outstanding physician. Compassionate, explanatory and humorous...all traits you would hope to have in your doctor. Her knowledge of the field was clear along with her desire to provide the best possible care were also extremely evident. She made my wife feel like superwoman (even if I already knew she was) and that gave me a tremendous feeling of calm in an environment when calm is far from the norm. We cannot express enough gratitude. Thank you Dr. Helmick.
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Helmick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helmick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Helmick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helmick.
