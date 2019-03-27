Dr. Hays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Hays, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hays, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7450 Kessler St Ste 203, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All of my visits are excellent. Dr. Hayes cares much more about my well-being than I generally do. She is quite informed and easy to talk to. She is willing to entertain my approach to controlling my diabetes and is willing (guardedly) in modifying my treatment. Her latest suggestion of a specific medication was a winner (weight loss and less dependency on insulin injections). She is the only doctor I have ever actually enjoyed going to see.
About Dr. Lisa Hays, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
