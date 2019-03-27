See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Lisa Hays, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (29)
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Hays, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7450 Kessler St Ste 203, Overland Park, KS 66204 (913) 676-7585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Hypercalcemia
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 27, 2019
    All of my visits are excellent. Dr. Hayes cares much more about my well-being than I generally do. She is quite informed and easy to talk to. She is willing to entertain my approach to controlling my diabetes and is willing (guardedly) in modifying my treatment. Her latest suggestion of a specific medication was a winner (weight loss and less dependency on insulin injections). She is the only doctor I have ever actually enjoyed going to see.
— Mar 27, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Hays, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750450995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hays has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

