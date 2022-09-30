Dr. Hawes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Hawes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hawes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fulton, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Hawes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Urology Associates PA7625 Maple Lawn Blvd Ste 210, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (410) 715-1864
-
2
Chesapeake Urology Associates, Columbia MD10710 Charter Dr Ste 130, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 772-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawes?
Very experienced. Made sure I made a call from her office to get a catscan of a tumor she found by ultrasound.
About Dr. Lisa Hawes, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1700951456
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawes works at
Dr. Hawes has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.