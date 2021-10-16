Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine & Public Health and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Haubert works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 450, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 275-0212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haubert is a great doctor. She is highly skilled and very kind. She performed my colonoscopy. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- The Ohio State University
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine & Public Health
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haubert.
