Dr. Lisa Harston-Ledoux, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Harston-Ledoux works at Livonia Internal Medicine in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.