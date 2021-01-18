Overview

Dr. Lisa Harmon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Harmon works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.