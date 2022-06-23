Dr. Lisa Hamaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hamaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hamaker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Hamaker works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Associates EPM-Collegeville100 Market St Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (215) 997-9441
-
2
Endocrine Associates EPM-KOP210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 997-9441
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamaker is always prompt and courteous. A brilliant person who cares about her patients. I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Lisa Hamaker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003024811
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
