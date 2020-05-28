Overview

Dr. Lisa Halpern, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Halpern works at Lisa R Halpern MD in Frederick, MD with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.