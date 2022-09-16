Overview

Dr. Lisa Guyot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Guyot works at Lisa L Guyot MD in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.