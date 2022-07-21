Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine.
Dr. Pruett works at
Locations
-
1
Revival Dermatology8201 Preston Rd Ste 440, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 675-3227Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pruett?
I'll start with her staff-their service was first-class and loved their energy. All the medical personnel were great. Dr. Pruett, I can't say enough good things about. She makes you feel special, makes times for questions, is gracious, forthcoming in sharing medical knowledge, honest and will never suggest anything cosmetically she feels the patient doesn't need which makes your trust in her just magnify. She is the best around, with great bedside manner and the warmest smile to match. Wish I had an excuse to come weekly!
About Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1356367106
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT TUSCALOOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruett works at
Dr. Pruett has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.