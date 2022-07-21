Overview

Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine.



Dr. Pruett works at Revival Dermatology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.