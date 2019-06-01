See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Gruson works at SINY Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Fungal Nail Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SINY Dermatology
    7901 4th Ave Ste A20, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Jun 01, 2019
    Recently went to see Dr. Gruson for a serious medical condition and found her to be very knowledgeable, kind and caring. I was taken within two minutes of my arrival. Dr. Gruson took the time to answer all of my questions and begin the treatment. I was a bit concerned, to say the least, but all my fears were allayed. I received excellent care and advice which I took seriously. Her assistants were wonderful and also very caring. Dr. Gruson will be the only Dermatologist I will ever have take care of me and I have already recommended her to friends. She is wonderful!
    Grace M. Katen in Brooklyn, NY — Jun 01, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD

    Dermatology
    20 years of experience
    English, French
    1538118435
    Education & Certifications

    New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gruson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gruson works at SINY Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gruson’s profile.

    Dr. Gruson has seen patients for Hair Loss, Fungal Nail Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

