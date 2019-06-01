Overview

Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Gruson works at SINY Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Fungal Nail Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.