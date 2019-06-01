Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Locations
SINY Dermatology7901 4th Ave Ste A20, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (800) 778-3090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently went to see Dr. Gruson for a serious medical condition and found her to be very knowledgeable, kind and caring. I was taken within two minutes of my arrival. Dr. Gruson took the time to answer all of my questions and begin the treatment. I was a bit concerned, to say the least, but all my fears were allayed. I received excellent care and advice which I took seriously. Her assistants were wonderful and also very caring. Dr. Gruson will be the only Dermatologist I will ever have take care of me and I have already recommended her to friends. She is wonderful!
About Dr. Lisa Gruson, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1538118435
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruson has seen patients for Hair Loss, Fungal Nail Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gruson speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruson.
