Dr. Lisa Grunebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Grunebaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Grunebaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Grunebaum works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Arizona5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-6611
-
2
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8087
-
3
Mayo Clinic Specialty Building5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-6611
-
4
Cedars Medical Center1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3223Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grunebaum?
After searching for a facial plastics physician for quite some time, I finally decided to pick Dr. Grunebaum for my first set of injections. One of the things I loved the most about her was her honesty (besides how crazy talented she is). I asked her a ton of questions and she never made me feel silly. I loved that she didn’t make up answers to my questions if answers truly didn’t exist based on scientific evidence. We did Botox which has blown my mind. It’s so fun raising your eyebrows and
About Dr. Lisa Grunebaum, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003863093
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunebaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunebaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunebaum works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunebaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.