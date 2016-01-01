Dr. Lisa Grant-McDonald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant-McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Grant-McDonald, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lisa Grant-McDonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Tidewater Foot & Ankle Center PC760 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 497-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Grant-McDonald, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831509942
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Grant-McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant-McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant-McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant-McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant-McDonald.
