Dr. Lisa Gorsuch, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Gorsuch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health One Health Reese13620 Reese Blvd E Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 977-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorsuch has been my doctor for a very long time. I have followed where ever she goes. She deliver my daughter by c-section and has been so amazing with everything. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lisa Gorsuch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- University of Florida
