Dr. Gonzalez-Abello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Childrens Health Center1750 17th St Ste E, Sarasota, FL 34234 Directions (941) 861-1400
Sarasota County Health Dept2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 861-2900
North Port Health Center Pharmacy6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 861-3300
Health Services2350 SCENIC DR, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 529-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We are over the moon to have found a good pediatric clinic in Sarasota County. Having a place right across from the school is a real bonus! Dr. Abello was fabulous with my son. It was so refreshing after having negative experiences at other offices. As we were leaving the other physicians working made sure to greet my son and make him feel welcome! *note this place was not on our insurance as a provider, however they do accept our ins. It’s worth a call to see if you plan is accepted.
About Dr. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124094339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez-Abello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Abello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Abello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Abello.
