Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Golik works at
Locations
Maly Obstetrics & Gynecology7138 N Millbrook Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-6388
Clovis Office1530 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 323-9133
Obstetrics & Gynecology6121 N Thesta St Ste 303, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 450-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Golik has delivered my first child and about to deliver my second child. Lisa Golik has made my experience very calm and I cant see myself going to another obgyn. Her staff behind her is very polite and very helpful. I had a problem with my insurance due to covid 19 after losing my job. Becky helped me with my insurnace issues. She and made sure Golik would be the one to deliver my child. I cannot express in words how much they have helped me. I give thanks to this team. I recommend Golik and im a very picky person when it comes to health care. Trust and believe this Dr and her staff will make you feel the most comfortable like family. Thank you all for your help!!
About Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1992977888
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Golik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Golik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golik works at
Dr. Golik has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golik speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Golik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golik.
