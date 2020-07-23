See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Lisa Golik, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Golik, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Golik works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maly Obstetrics & Gynecology
    7138 N Millbrook Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-6388
  2. 2
    Clovis Office
    1530 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 323-9133
  3. 3
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    6121 N Thesta St Ste 303, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Golik?

Jul 23, 2020
Dr Golik has delivered my first child and about to deliver my second child. Lisa Golik has made my experience very calm and I cant see myself going to another obgyn. Her staff behind her is very polite and very helpful. I had a problem with my insurance due to covid 19 after losing my job. Becky helped me with my insurnace issues. She and made sure Golik would be the one to deliver my child. I cannot express in words how much they have helped me. I give thanks to this team. I recommend Golik and im a very picky person when it comes to health care. Trust and believe this Dr and her staff will make you feel the most comfortable like family. Thank you all for your help!!
Kimberly Kirchner — Jul 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Golik, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Golik to family and friends

Dr. Golik's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Golik

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Golik, MD.

About Dr. Lisa Golik, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1992977888
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Golik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Golik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Golik has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Golik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.