Dr. Lisa Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Goldberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.
Forefront Dermatology - Monroeville, PA2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 720, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-2770
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Quick, thorough, was familiar with my case. Have been a patient for about 25 years and always have been satisfied with my treatment.
About Dr. Lisa Goldberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396745808
- Downstate Med Center|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Montifiore Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
