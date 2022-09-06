Overview

Dr. Lisa Gold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.



Dr. Gold works at NORTH POINT PEDIATRICS AT CROWN POINT in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.