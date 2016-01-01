See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Morro Bay, CA
Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD

Internal Medicine
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gleason works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA. They are accepting new patients.

    Medical Clinic at Morro
    685 Morro Ave Ste C, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Joint Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Joint Pain

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

  Internal Medicine
  15 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1235330960
  UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
  Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  St. John's Regional Medical Center

Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Gleason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Gleason works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA.

Dr. Gleason has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleason, there are benefits to both methods.

