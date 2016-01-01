Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Medical Clinic at Morro685 Morro Ave Ste C, Morro Bay, CA 93442 Directions
About Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1235330960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
