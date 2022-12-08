Overview

Dr. Lisa Glass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Glass works at ST JOSEPH MERCY HOSPITAL in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.