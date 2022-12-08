Dr. Glass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Glass, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Glass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Locations
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 337-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The process was very regimented - felt like a production line. No real feeling of human contact as everyone had a list of things to check off and rapidly did that. No warmth.
About Dr. Lisa Glass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154521177
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
