Dr. Lisa Giordano, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Giordano, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Infusion Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 339, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034
-
2
Rush Univ. Medical Center1620 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5000Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 5:00pmSunday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
Rush-copley Medical Group2040 Ogden Ave Ste 303, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best experience hands down! She was very detailed explaining things in a simplified manner very professional patient with my toddler
About Dr. Lisa Giordano, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588785273
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center|University Hospital Of Cleveland|University of Chicago Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
