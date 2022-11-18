Dr. Lisa Gilbert-Ahee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert-Ahee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Gilbert-Ahee, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Gilbert-Ahee, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Great Lakes OB30051 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 558-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilbert is the best. I would recommend her to anyone. She truly cares for her patients and their well being. I can talk to her about anything, and whenever i need an emergency appointment she is always available. I am very glad and very satisfied with the services she provides. She will be my Dr. forever.
About Dr. Lisa Gilbert-Ahee, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295705168
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert-Ahee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert-Ahee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert-Ahee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert-Ahee has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert-Ahee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert-Ahee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert-Ahee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert-Ahee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert-Ahee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.