Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital.
Dr. Germscheid works at
Locations
Family Medical Center811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 DirectionsSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Community Medical Center200 1st Ave SE, Pierz, MN 56364 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Sioux Falls Fam Prac Res
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
- St. Gabriel's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
