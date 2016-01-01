See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Little Falls, MN
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital.

Dr. Germscheid works at Unity Family Healthcare in Little Falls, MN with other offices in Pierz, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center
    811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    Community Medical Center
    200 1st Ave SE, Pierz, MN 56364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD

  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1295750404
Education & Certifications

  • Sioux Falls Fam Prac Res
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
  • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
  • St. Gabriel's Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germscheid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Germscheid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Germscheid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Germscheid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germscheid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germscheid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germscheid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

